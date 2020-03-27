Twins say Buxton would've been ready by Opening Day

Pitching coach Wes Johnson also joined the Twins’ conference call, and said he has been in touch with each member of the team’s pitching staff nearly every day during the shutdown. Johnson gave each pitcher a course of action to follow, as best they can, to stay ready for the eventual resumption of the baseball calendar. With so many facilities closed, it hasn’t been easy for all of them to find places to work out, however.

“Every guy is facing challenges. Think about it: We’re at a point now where, if it rains all day, they don’t throw,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to look at things on a weekly basis. So right now, we’ve got them on a throwing program. Will that change in another two weeks if we don’t have any clarity on which direction we’re going? Absolutely.”

Given that nobody can predict whether the season will be delayed by weeks, months or even canceled completely, Johnson was hesitant to say how long it will take the Twins pitching staff to ready itself for major league games again.