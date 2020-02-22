Twins Romero could miss all of spring training

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Twins righthander Fernando Romero is not in spring training because of a customs issue that arose as he attempted to enter the United States, the club announced on Saturday.

“He’s still not here and won’t be joining us for the foreseeable future,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I can’t give you an exact date because I don’t know when he is going to get here.

“He flew here for spring training and was turned around at customs.”

Romero has to resubmit documents to obtain a visa to enter the country, a process that’s expected to take weeks. Therefore, the club is preparing for the possibility that Romero will not be part of the major league camp.

The Twins had hoped Romero would battle for a spot in their bullpen. He boarded a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Atlanta shortly before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report on Feb. 12, where he planned to board a plane for Fort Myers. That’s when Romero ran into problems at customs and was sent back home. The Twins said Romero was not charged with any crimes.