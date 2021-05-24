Twins rally past Baltimore

MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and the short-handed Minnesota Twins used a six-run eighth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Monday night.

Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth. But Minnesota rallied with six straight two-out hits in the bottom half.

Jorge Alcala (1-1), who returned to the mound after the delay, allowed two runs and two hits in an inning for the Twins.

Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick homered for Minnesota, which had four starters active but not available to start the game due to injury. The Twins have won three of their past four games.

The teams opened the three-game series with matching 17-29 records, the worst mark in the majors. Baltimore has lost seven games in a row and 14 of its past 16.

Tanner Scott (2-3) gave up two runs in the eighth in relief of Orioles starter John Means. He surrendered a walk and a single while getting just one out. César Valdez entered and blew his fourth save in 12 chances.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS