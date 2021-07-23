Twins rally past Angels late

MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Minnesota on a throwing error by catcher Kurt Suzuki as the Twins rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Friday night.

Ryan Jeffers hit the game-tying RBI single off Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (6-4), who was charged with his fourth blown save in 24 attempts after being summoned with a runner on first for what would've been a six-out save.

Jeffers, who went 3 for 4, sent a grounder into left field. The throw home by Juan Lagares to try to get Miguel Sanó was way off the plate, and Suzuki misfired to third to try to get Gordon, who hustled in for the lead to punctuate the unraveling for the Angels.

Starter Alex Cobb had a 4-0 lead after two innings and a 4-2 edge in the sixth as he warmed up, but was pulled before it started because of a blister on his right index finger. Gordon brought the Twins within one with an RBI single in that inning against Steve Cishek.

Taylor Rogers notched his ninth save with a scoreless ninth for the Twins, after a scoreless eighth by Juan Minaya (1-0).