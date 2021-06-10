Twins rally in ninth to beat Chapman, Yankees

New York started an all-right-handed batting order for the second time since 1992 — the first was in Saturday’s loss to Boston.

Stanton hit his 12th homer this season and third in two games. A night earlier, Stanton became the first Yankees player in at least 21 years to homer twice in a game on 0-2 counts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Yankees starter Michael King allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings, remaining winless in three starts since replacing injured Corey Kluber in the rotation.

Urshela was thrown out trying to score on an errant pitch in the first inning, the Yankees’ major league high 30th out on bases, including 13 at the plate. Urshela was called safe by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, but a video review determined catcher Ben Rortvedt’s throw to Happ was in time.

New York's Chris Gittens was initially credited with a two-run homer in the fourth for his first big league hit on an-opposite-field drive down the right-field line, but the fair call by first base umpire Tripp Gibson was reversed by Wendelstedt, a decision confirmed by video review.

Aaron Judge moved over from right and made his third start of the season in center for the Yankees.