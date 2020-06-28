Twins preventing two coaches from being on staff in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS -- Citing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Twins will not allow bullpen coach Bob McClure and major league coach Bill Evers to work games this year, according to a source with knowledge of the decisions.

Pete Maki, the minor league pitching coordinator, is in line to step in as the new bullpen coach, while Evers' role is expected to be filled in the near future.

The decision came after the Twins examined the health histories of their staff members, taking age and any existing conditions into account.

McClure, 68, was entering his first season as bullpen coach, replacing Jeremy Hefner, who was hired as the Mets pitching coach. McClure spent the previous two seasons as the organization's senior adviser to pitching development.

Evers, 66, was entering his second season as a major league coach after spending 23 seasons with the Rays organization, the last two as minor league field coordinator. He was Joe Maddon's bench coach in 2006 and 2007 while Twins manager Rocco Baldelli played for the Rays.

Both McClure and Evers will remain on the payroll, possibly contributing in some advisory capacity.