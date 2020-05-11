Twins preparing for unique draft

Teams are not allowed to view any new player-produced video but can scout video of players shot through March 27, Johnson said. They also can communicate with players by phone or video call. Johnson said the Twins have started to talk with potential draftees on Zoom and will continue to do so with 30-minute calls conducted over the next few weeks.

"(We're) just trying to connect with the player, ask any pertinent questions that we have," Johnson said. "It allows us some really good face time with the players and it's been really helpful. I think we've really taken good advantage of the time we've had to prepare."

The biggest challenge of all this, Johnson said, was not having a full spring to scout players, especially high school standouts. Teams have more comfort with college players because they've been watching them for years. As a result, the draft is expected to lean college heavy.

The effects of the coronavirus are expected to carry into future drafts, too, as prep showcases around the country this summer get cancelled. Many top high school players this year will wind up going to college rather than being drafted, strengthening the level of the college game.

As a result of finishing with 101 wins in 2019, the Twins will select 27th in the upcoming draft. Their second pick will be 59th overall.