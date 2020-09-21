Twins players, families head into strict quarantine Tuesday

The Twins’ five remaining regular season games and, they hope, a first-round playoff series, will be played at Target Field.

But starting today, it’s all one big road trip for the players, even in Minneapolis.

The entire 40-man roster, along with several family members and a few dozen staff members, will check in to a nearby hotel on Tuesday, and begin life under a strict quarantine. No more being politely asked to follow COVID-19 recommendations, no more do-your-best-to-stay-safe admonitions -- the Twins, like all teams expecting to compete in the playoffs next week, will now exist, until they are eliminated from the playoffs, in a mobile virus-free “bubble,” with no outside interactions that could risk an infection and jeopardize the lucrative postseason tournament.

“We’re going to be locked up somewhere in Minnesota, and it’s going to be like being on the road. You can’t go for breakfast, you can’t go get coffee, you can’t do anything. You [have to] stay in your room, eat breakfast in a room that’s designated for us to eat in, and take a team bus to and from the ballpark," Tyler Duffey said. “It’s going to be pretty brutal, but that’s baseball in 2020.”