Twins pitcher getting open tryout

Maeda, who starts the first game of a two-game series in Cincinnati Tuesday, is indeed the foundation of the remaining starting staff, and he has extra incentive to contribute as many innings as he can over the final two months. Maeda earns only $3 million in guaranteed salary per season, a modest sum for a veteran by MLB standards, but can add as much as $10 million more depending upon how many starts he makes and how many innings he pitches.

Last year's Cy Young runner-up has already banked an extra $1 million for surpassing 15 starts, and by recording 12 outs on Tuesday, he will earn another $250,000 for reaching 90 innings. He also had a 2.15 ERA in his five starts in July, making him the ace of this playing-it-out staff.

Michael Pineda, not traded last week despite a contract that expires once the season ends, is trying to demonstrate for potential free-agent suitors that his bothersome forearm is healthy again. With a decade of big-league experience, he's also the most prominent veteran on the staff, a role he said he relishes.

"Jose and Happ are gone, so I'm the old guy in the rotation," said Pineda, "old" at 32. "I feel blessed that I can help these young guys in whatever situation they need me."