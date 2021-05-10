Twins pinning hopes on 162 games

That swing isn't quite equivalent to the team's current woes. This year's Twins are only about 20% of the way through the schedule. And while that does give the team more time to hypothetically correct, history has shown that's unlikely to happen.

This season is the fourth time since 2011 the Twins have lost at least 20 of their first 32 games. When they previously did so in 2011, 2012 and 2016, they finished last in the division.

The Twins don't find registering that to be particularly helpful, though.

"Focusing on the losing of ballgames or things that already happened is not going to get us where we need to be," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "What's going to get us where we need to be is individually getting our players where they need to be so they can get out there and do their jobs."

Some things are going well for the Twins, like fielding. The team shored up its defense by adding shortstop Andrelton Simmons this past offseason, and now is fifth in MLB at fielding percentage at .986. Byron Buxton is another, though the MVP contender recently went on the injured list, potentially for weeks, because of a right hip injury.