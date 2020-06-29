Twins pick up five undrafted free agents in frenzied process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Twins signed five undrafted free agents over the past couple of weeks, a modest haul of baseball talent that likely ranks somewhere in the middle of the 30 MLB teams. Could have been better, could have been worse, Sean Johnson said.

“We got our hearts broken a couple of times, and we won a few, which is how recruiting goes,” Johnson, the Twins’ scouting director, said of the unprecedented scramble to scoop up a share of the amateur talent left disappointed and unattached by an MLB draft that lasted only five rounds.

“We feel good about the players we signed. We believe we upgraded the talent base in our pipeline. But it’s natural to think about the ones that got away.”

Maybe so, but the obstacles always were going to be daunting in a process that no current scout or executive had ever experienced before. With only 160 players selected in the pandemic-stripped draft, or nearly 1,100 fewer than 2019, the talent pool of unclaimed prospects was enormous. But Major League Baseball limited bonuses to a maximum of just $20,000, and college players were granted an extra year of eligibility, meaning Johnson’s staff wasn’t just competing with 29 fellow suitors, but also with the tempting option of going back to school and waiting for next year’s draft.