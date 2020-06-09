Twins pick 27th in 1st round tonight

If you are a fan of tools, MLB.com has them selecting shortstop Ed Howard from Chicago Catholic League power Mount Carmel High. This is where this particular draft will be tricky, because clubs will have incomplete reports on high school players. The top prospects should still get drafted, but some believe more college players will be selected because they have been more scouted.

It would be easier to head over to the strength of the draft, which is college talent.

"Each draft has different strengths and weaknesses," Johnson said. "The college group, both the college pitching and college bats, that's a lot deeper of a crop."

Powerful Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is expected to be the first overall pick on Wednesday, kicking off a draft that should lean toward college players. Electric-armed Gophers righthander Max Meyer could end up being a top five pick.

Regardless if the player is from college or high school, there have been fewer looks at these prospects than any other previous class. It should lead to a lack of consensus among teams on several players, making the draft potentially topsy turvy.