Twins open against White Sox in Chicago

He’s just not sure how. The Twins are consulting with other teams to brainstorm ideas about lessening the empty-stadium feeling, but have yet to settle on anything in particular. They may experiment with some ideas during camp, he said.

Meanwhile, Baldelli is happy with what he has seen on the field so far, saying: “Our guys have given us really good, full workouts. Pushed themselves, their legs. They’ve been throwing the ball and probably getting more [work] in than they have in a long time. They’ve gotten plenty of swings.”

HILL IN ROTATION RIGHT AWAY?

Rich Hill threw four simulated innings Monday, and so impressed Baldelli, the manager repeated his impression that the 40-year-old lefthander could open the season on the active roster, less than 10 months after undergoing elbow surgery. And if Hill is healthy, he won’t be eased in through the bullpen an inning at a time, either.

“If Rich is feeling good and ready to go, we can see him in our rotation to start the season,” Baldelli said. “But we still have some time and we really want to see how [the starting pitchers] are throwing the ball and how they feel.”

There’s not much doubt about how Hill feels, ever. Baldelli noted the 15-year veteran’s occasional profanity-laced outburst on the mound.