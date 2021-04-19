Twins on track to play today

But it wasn't always so clear the Twins would be able to play Tuesday, as multiple rounds of testing and contact tracing sidelined the team and forced it to hunker down in the team hotel for days.

Twins players and staff have been wearing Kinexon devices, which help MLB teams contact trace in the COVID-19 era. Some players wear the small rectangles as a watch, while others slip it into their socks.

In the past couple of days, those little chips have proved their worth. The devices track and record whenever they are within six feet of another device, and for how long. So when someone tests positive, the team goes back and looks through that data to find whose devices intersected. Those people are then interviewed to see if they followed protocols, such as mask-wearing. Depending on the outcome of that process, people fall into four categories.

First are those who test positive, who must isolate for 10 days. The three who fall into that category in California will either stay here or, possibly, return to Minnesota via a private jet, as some Wild players did during a COVID-19 outbreak on that team in Colorado earlier this season.