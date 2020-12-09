Twins officially add St. Paul, Wichita as top farm teams

For decades, the Twins sent their top minor league prospects to far-flung places like Salt Lake City, Edmonton and Rochester, N.Y. to hone their skills at the Triple-A level.

Starting in 2021, they'll keep them in the Twin Cities.

The Twins have reached an agreement with the St. Paul Saints to become their top minor league affiliate, the teams announced on Wednesday, part of a massive industrywide overhaul of baseball's development system. The Saints, long one of the flagships of independent baseball, will leave that existence behind in order to become part of affiliated baseball.

MLB teams issued "invitations" to their potential affiliates on Wednesday, though terms of most new agreements have been negotiated for months.

The reshuffle has also brought the Twins a new Class AA affiliate, one with a newly built stadium. The Wichita Storm Surge, whose scheduled opening of Riverfront Stadium was delayed when COVID-19 shut down minor league baseball last summer, will become the team's new Double-A affiliate, replacing Pensacola.

Minnesota will retain their ties to Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, though their leagues will swap levels, with the Midwest League becoming an advanced-A league, and the Florida State League dropping to low-A.

Minor league baseball, a sprawling organization of more than 160 different teams, is now coming under control of MLB, which will limit each major league club to four affiliates, a total of 120 teams in total, plus a rookie-level team operating at each spring training site. The minor league teams, and in some cases entire leagues, will find new functions as collegiate leagues and amateur-showcase leagues, according to MLB.

