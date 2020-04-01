Twins offer financial help to part-time employees impacted by virus

“We recognize that, when you’re dealing with a couple thousand employees, there are some people who rely on their income from Twins games,” he said. “I know many also work Wild or Wolves or Vikings games, and now their sole source of income is gone. In some cases, it’s absolutely critical for people trying to pay rent and go about their lives during all this.”

The Twins hope to go a step farther, too. Workers at the stadium’s concession stands, cleaners who sweep up the stands after games, even the baby sitters who mind the players’ children in the team’s family room -- none of them are Twins employees. There are roughly 800-900 such workers, employees of companies who work on contract with the Twins, and with the baseball season on hold, many of them have been laid off with little or no assistance from their employers.

For them, the Twins are setting up the Target Field Employee Assistance Fund, and making a “significant” (though unspecified) contribution as seed money to help workers in need. Within the next 10 days, St. Peter said, the Twins intend to contact them and begin taking online applications for those funds, “in hopes of making emergency response grants sometime by the middle of April.”