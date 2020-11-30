Twins' new affiliates in St. Paul and Wichita will be announced this week

The reorganization of Minor League Baseball is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, with the Twins reaching deals to have their top affiliates in St. Paul and Wichita, Kan.

The St. Paul Saints will leave independent baseball to become the Class AAA team for the Twins. What’s unclear is if the Saints are paying the entire cost of entering affiliated ball — reports over the summer indicated a cost of as much as $20 million — or if the Twins will contribute.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli fueled speculation Saturday when posted a video on his Twitter feed thanking fans for their support while wearing a Saints cap. The Twins’ Class AAA site had been in Rochester, N.Y., which will now house the Nationals’ top farm team.

The Class AA affiliate will switch from Pensacola, Fla., to Wichita. According to the Wichita Eagle, the announcement will be met with disappointment in a city that raised taxes to help pay for $75 million Riverfront Stadium to try and lure a Class AAA team.

The Wind Surge would leave the Pacific Coast League without having played a AAA game — it was based in New Orleans before 2020, and the past minor league season was wiped out by the peandemic — for the Class AA Texas League.

Wichita hasn’t had a Class AAA team for nearly 40 years.