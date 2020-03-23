Twins minor leagues look loaded

Of the players who made the Star Tribune's list of top 10 Twins prospects, five were part of major league camp and another -- outfielder Matt Wallner -- was brought over from minor league camp as an extra player in three games. And the group backed up all the rankings by showing skills that the major league club could benefit from in the near future.

Here are the Twins' top 10 prospects:

1. Royce Lewis, SS, 20

Lewis' 2019 season was largely one he would like to forget. He hit only .236 in 127 games between Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Pensacola as he dealt with failure that he said made him more determined. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft is still considered the Twins' top prospect and ninth overall by MLB.com. His year ended on a positive note as he hit .353 in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League and was named its Most Valuable Player. He continues to make progress defensively, where he looks more like a shortstop than an athlete. His bat still carries plenty of promise, as he popped two home runs during Grapefruit League play. He will likely open the season at Pensacola but could end it at Class AAA Rochester, which could be loaded with top prospects by the end of the season.

2. Alex Kirilloff, OF, 22