Twins looking good

Then again, there were plenty of moments over the past four months in which it appeared unlikely that games would ever take place in Target Field in 2020.

"You talk to some people and they're hopeful and they make you feel good, and then you turn on the news and it's like, 'Oh man, I just hope we put on a uniform again at some point,'" bench coach Mike Bell said. "Obviously, a lot of it wasn't even about the game. It was about what families were going through with COVID. A lot of people struggling emotionally, mentally with different things."

Not only are the Twins mindful of the pandemic that has reduced the 2020 season to a nine-week hiccup -- a group "first pitch" will be performed virtually by nine medical professionals who have treated COVID-19 victims for months -- but they are also sensitive to the worldwide movement that was triggered by the horrific killing of George Floyd just 50 blocks away.

"Responsibility. That's the word I've been thinking about," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said of his franchise's obligation to memorialize Floyd. "You'll see some focus on that. You'll see some things that are reflective of that. For all of us who live here in the Twin Cities, we want to focus on what we've experienced in our local communities. Our players feel it, our staff does."