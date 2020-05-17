Twins look like playoff lock, if there's a season

Even under the most routine and expected circumstances, the Minnesota Twins would have been headed into the 2020 season with a strong chance to at least make the playoffs after last year’s 101-win season and American League Central title.

But the proposed format for a truncated, oddball season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will only enhance the Twins’ playoff chances.

Any slight ding from playing half as many games -- leaving less margin for error for a poor start -- will be more than offset by two factors:

1.) The playoff format reportedly being proposed by owners expands the field from 10 to 14 teams. That would mean four additional wild card teams -- meaning nearly half of MLB’s 30 teams would qualify for the playoffs.

2.) If the schedule really is geography-based, with teams in the American League Central and National League Central facing each other for all 80-plus games in order to reduce travel, the Twins figure to play a lot of mediocre-to-bad teams.

Baseball Prospectus projected the Twins in March to win 93 games. No other team in the AL Central or NL Central is projected to win more than 86, while three of those 10 teams are projected to lose 90-plus games.