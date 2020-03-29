Twins look at new agreement

With the potential season going much later into the year, it brings in the need for neutral-site stadiums for playoff games. Would the Twins -- if they can defend their American League Central title as widely expected -- host their playoff games in warmer states or indoor stadiums? It sounds like a distinct possibility.

EXPANDED ROSTERS

Pitching coach Wes Johnson said last week that he believed he could get some of his pitchers ready to go after a three- to four-week abbreviated "spring training."

But the new deal reportedly allows for the possibility that rosters can expand, at least at the start of the season, which would mean that starting pitchers wouldn't necessarily be needed to go out and throw 100 pitches or so near the start of the season. With more reinforcements in the bullpen, it would allow teams to build pitchers back up at a slower pace if needed.

DRAFT

Major League Baseball has the right to move the draft, if it wishes, as well as choosing to drastically cut down the number of rounds in the draft. The draft is scheduled to begin on June 10. Under the agreement, it reportedly can be pushed back later in the summer.

Typically, 40 rounds, it can now be reduced to as few as five. Compensation for drafted players also will be tailored, with drafted players getting no more than $100,000 up front. The remaining installments would be paid off in the next two years.

