Twins leave spring training

"Although viewpoints may differ on courses of action, we appreciate everyone, inside the game and out, who is considering the well-being of others with the utmost care," Baldelli tweeted. "...We will stay vigilant. As the situation changes, so will the way we approach it."

FORT MYERS IMPACT

Though the Twins had begun to pack up boxes in their clubhouse, there were still some fans lingering around outside the facility on Saturday. The ushers, many retirees from Minnesota, were deployed as security guards to make sure they kept their distance from players.

Dick Popp, an usher from Moorhead, Minn., said the group was "bummed" about the cancellation of the remaining games, but he understood the reasoning. Saturday was their last day at the complex, he said.

"The fans are disappointed too," Popp said. "I met a couple today that just wanted to walk into the ballpark and take a picture, but they couldn't. They planned this week to come down to spring training to watch the Twins, and they're Twins fans from Minnesota. They just couldn't even get into the ballpark."