Twins' Kiriloff Looking good

Last fall, Kirilloff said he got a cortisone shot that helped relieve the pain and get him back into his swing progression a week or so later. Kirilloff, who lives in the Fort Myers area, spent much of the rest of his offseason preparing at the Twins' complex, and he entered the spring healthy.

Prior to spring training being shut down by Major League Baseball for the coronavirus pandemic, Kirilloff had been impressive, going 9-for-19 (.474) at the plate with a pair of home runs, four runs scored and four driven in.

"I think he's happy with the way he's feeling, and when he takes at-bats, you can see him do unusual and pretty gifted things with the bat. You do," Baldelli said. "You see him get to a lot of different pitches and sometimes you see it within one at-bat, which is unusual. You might see a guy do something, but he'll get to pitches all over the zone in the same at-bat, and he finds a way to consistently do it. He's fun to watch."

Kirilloff was splitting his time in the field between first base and the corner outfield spots.