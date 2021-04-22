Twins hope to rebound at home

Falvey said several of those Tier One people who turned down the first chance at vaccination have changed their minds and either already received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or are planning to do so soon. Should the team reach the 85% threshold, in can pull back some of the MLB-mandated COVID protocols.

Sano sidelinedFirst baseman Miguel Sano will likely head to the 10-day injured list Friday after straining his right hamstring Tuesday and is expected to be replaced by top prospect Alex Kirilloff on the roster.

Kirilloff not making the Opening Day roster surprised some, as has his exclusion from the taxi squad.

"Our whole view of him through spring training and afterward was, 'OK, his timing's not where it needs to be. He needs to get into a rhythm. He's a hitter that we know is going to be impactful here in the days to come. How do we make sure we keep him going and getting into a good routine?' " Falvey said. "Well, that would run somewhat counter to what we felt was available on the road, quite frankly. He'd just stopped seeing live pitching for a handful of days."