Twins hope to rebound at home

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Twins returned from the West Coast with a 6-11 record, mentally drained from an 0-4 trip that had three COVID-caused off days.
They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader in Oakland on Tuesday before a 13-12 loss to the A's Wednesday where the tying and winning runs scored on an error with two outs in the 10th.
Still, hope starts anew Friday with a three-game homestand against Pittsburgh.
"Beautiful weather back here in Minnesota to get everyone's heads cleared," said Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations. "If you go 6-11 in the middle of the season, when you're 70, 80 games into the season, it feels like a rough stretch, but you've got a lot more of a sample to kind of work off.
"Right now, it feels much heavier."
Falvey attributed some of the Twins' road woes to fluky bad luck, as when Josh Donaldson had the ball lodge in the webbing of his glove and failed to make an important out Wednesday.
But Falvey also said he and manager Rocco Baldelli thoroughly discussed different aspects of the games, including taking Donaldson out for a pinch runner in the top of the 10th. That set the wheels in motion for Travis Blankenhorn to make his season debut at second in the bottom of the inning, with Luis Arraez moving to take Donaldson's spot at third. The two made errors on the final two plays of the game, costing the Twins a victory.
Also in the discussion was bullpen management. Taylor Rogers has done well pitching before the ninth inning, but Alexander Colome has been the early season closer and has three blown saves, including Wednesday's loss where he lost leads in the ninth and 10th innings.
Falvey said he still feels Rogers does best in key sixth to eighth inning stretches, and Falvey has confidence in Colome's closing.
Coronavirus updateA subplot of the road trip was four more players going on the COVID injury list.
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who tested positive before the trip starter, will need official league clearance before playing again. Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick, who tested positive on the trip, will likely quarantine through the Pittsburgh series. Caleb Thielbar, also put on the list for close contact to a player who tested positive, could come back in time for at least part of the series. Infielder JT Riddle is also on the list, but did not test positive.
All of the Twins' subsequent COVID-19 tests have come back negative through Thursday morning. The team is two weeks out from getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning the full benefits of the shot could be in effect. Falvey said there are about 84 Tier One personnel, mostly players on the active and alternate site rosters, and 83% either have been vaccinated or have developed antibodies recently by having COVID-19.
Falvey said several of those Tier One people who turned down the first chance at vaccination have changed their minds and either already received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or are planning to do so soon. Should the team reach the 85% threshold, in can pull back some of the MLB-mandated COVID protocols.
Sano sidelinedFirst baseman Miguel Sano will likely head to the 10-day injured list Friday after straining his right hamstring Tuesday and is expected to be replaced by top prospect Alex Kirilloff on the roster.
Kirilloff not making the Opening Day roster surprised some, as has his exclusion from the taxi squad.
"Our whole view of him through spring training and afterward was, 'OK, his timing's not where it needs to be. He needs to get into a rhythm. He's a hitter that we know is going to be impactful here in the days to come. How do we make sure we keep him going and getting into a good routine?' " Falvey said. "Well, that would run somewhat counter to what we felt was available on the road, quite frankly. He'd just stopped seeing live pitching for a handful of days."
Of course, the Twins did end up having to exhaust their taxi squad on the trip, so Kirilloff would have seen some action. But the Twins felt the safe bet was to ensure he continued to play in simulation games in St. Paul along with some other up-and-coming players, including shortstop Nick Gordon.