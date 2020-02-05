Twins hope Maeda can deliver

The Twins last month added a big piece to their already impressive lineup. Late Tuesday night, they agreed to a daring deal that will send their top pitching prospect to the Boston Red Sox as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade.

Two weeks after introducing new third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Twins agreed to send Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox for right-hander Kenta Maeda, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the deal.

After introducing Donaldson on Jan. 22, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said he was happy with the pitchers that would report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 12. But he didn't rule out a last-minute addition.

"We never say never to anything," Falvey said, "but we feel like we have a lot of good guys in the mix."

On Tuesday, the Twins jumped in head first to get a starter they believe will be a big part of the rotation for a team favored to repeat as American League Central champions after winning 101 games last season.

Maeda, 31, went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) for the Dodgers last season. Signed through 2023 at $3 million a year, he struck out 169 batters and walked 51 in 153 1/3 innings last season.