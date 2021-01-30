Twins haven't given up on re-signing Odorizzi

Cruz's agents have waited to see if there would be a universal DH in 2021, which doesn't appear likely at this point. So things could heat up between the sides soon.

"We've made no secret that we have continued to have dialogue, and good dialogue, around that," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. " Not to reveal too much beyond that, in terms of the internal conversation between Nellie and his agents, it remains active and productive on that front."

It's not out of the question that the Twins bring back both Cruz and Odorizzi.

Recovering lost revenue

Falvey joined owner Jim Pohlad and President Dave St. Peter for a town hall-style Zoom chat. Pohlad was asked how he planned to make up for lost revenue from the pandemic-marred season of 2020. Pohlad replied that he's not trying to.

"We don't really think of it like that," Pohlad said. "I'm not sure if we can ever make up for it. None of our objective includes trying to make up for what happened in 2020. It was significant. It was devastating. And you have to accept that as a loss going forward and not make it a goal to recover those fans either from fans or by affecting our payroll. That's not the mind-set we have been in at all.