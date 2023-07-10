The Twins currently own the worst collective batting average in their history, and they are on pace to score their fewest runs in a decade. But Derek Falvey says he believes the roster he put together remains capable of becoming far more potent in the season's second half, and he has no plans for a major overhaul at the trade deadline later this month.

"I still believe the vast majority of the offense we'll get the remainder of the season is going to come from the guys we have in that room," the Twins president of baseball operations said, gesturing toward the team's clubhouse. "It's not going to be via acquisition that's going to make the primary difference. We're going to have the guys that are already in that room make a big difference."

That doesn't mean he won't consider a trade before the month is out. The front office just believes that their first-half underachievers — Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Joey Gallo, among others — are a better bet to return to form than they are to deal for a productive hitter.

"We'll have some conversations, certainly, about position players and pitchers to see if we can mix and match and find a way to add to this team," Falvey said. "The reality is, the market is going to have limited options. … At the end of the day, some guys in there need to perform better. They know that. They're not shying from that. The guys we expect to perform for us, those guys are going to need to carry us."