Twins, Garlick ink one-year deal

Kyle Garlick and the Twins avoided arbitration Monday by agreeing to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth $750,000, according to an MLB source; that's slightly above the major league minimum of $720,000.

The 30-year-old Garlick hit .223 with nine home runs and 18 RBI in 150 at-bats last season, his second with the Twins. He had six of his home runs against lefthanded pitchers, but was frequently injured and appeared in only 66 games.

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to finalize their 40-man rosters, and 6 p.m. Friday is the deadline for teams to tender or decline to tender their arbitration eligible players.

Twins arbitration eligible players include third baseman Gio Urshela; infielder Luis Arraez; and pitchers Tyler Mahle, Emilio Pagan, Jorge Lopez, Caleb Thielbar, Chris Paddack and Jorge Alcala.

Last week, the Twins declined contract options on starting pitchers Chris Archer ($10 million) and Dylan Bundy ($11 million) and first baseman Miguel Sanó ($14 million). They have the following buyouts: $750,000 for Archer, $1 million for Bundy and $2.75 million for Sanó.

Shortstop Carlos Correa opted out of his contract last week and became a free agent as well. Other notable free agents include catcher Gary Sanchez and relief pitcher Michael Fulmer.

The Twins, coming off a disappointing 78-84 record and third-place finish in the American League Central last season, will unveil their new uniforms on Friday at the Mall of America.