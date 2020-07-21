Twins favored but Indians, White Sox legit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Twins are thinking big after winning 101 games last season. But first, they have to repeat as AL Central champions.

And winning it might not be as easy as it was a year ago. That's because Cleveland is more than a capable team, coming off a 93-win season. And Chicago has assembled a number of young players with high ceilings, making the White Sox potential pests.

But when you set a major league record with 307 home runs, then add Josh Donaldson during the offseason, you're going to like your chances.

"I don't think we have to be concerned about what they do," designated hitter Nelson Cruz said when asked about Chicago and Cleveland. "I think we have to be aware of us. We have to take care of us first, and then we are going to be good. Because we know we can compete against anyone."

The Twins are the favorites to win the division, but it could be a drag-out race where anything is possible. Over the course of a 162-game season, a team can separate from the pack. It's much more difficult over 60 games.

FanGraphs, in fact, projects the Twins to go 32-28 with Cleveland at 31-29 and Chicago 30-30. Baseball Prospectus projects the Twins with 35 wins compared with 32 for Cleveland and 31 for Chicago.