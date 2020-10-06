Twins face offseason oddities

If the Twins make a big acquisition, it will likely be a pitcher. That's because their farm system will soon graduate a strong class of hitting prospects, one that will create roster logjams -- or trade opportunities.

"I'm excited about the next wave, guys that didn't make it here yet but could be a part of this," Falvey said. "We have to be open-minded to making some changes and finding some spots."

Brent Rooker, Ryan Jeffers and, for three short hours on Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff provided a preview of what's to come, and top prospects Trevor Larnach and Royce Lewis could make their debuts next year. All have been projected to be solid major leaguers eventually, and perhaps even stars. And players like Travis Blankenhorn or Nick Gordon could fill utility jobs at minimum-salary prices.

Then again, who knows what a summer with no minor league baseball has done to their progress toward the majors?

"A lot of our minor league players have lost a full year's worth of games, a full year's worth of development. We have to think about how that impacts their readiness going into next year," Falvey said. "None of us have had to deal with that before. We need to think about whether or not they need some time in a more formal minor league season, or what risk you are willing to take to just have guys try to finish their development at the big-league level."

