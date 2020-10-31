Twins enter offseason of uncertainty

Following one of the most challenging seasons in baseball's history, the sport is headed into one of its most challenging offseasons.

It was learned this week that this pandemic-riddled season cost the industry $3.1 billion in revenue. The league did execute a 60-game season while navigating virus outbreaks on the Cardinals and Marlins. It then executed an entire postseason, with the Dodgers vanquishing the Rays in six World Series games. The league was able to generate some television revenue, although the ratings were at an all-time low.

Now the sport trudges into an offseason that will be a tough one for teams and free agents. Many teams lost more than $100 million in 2020, and they could turn around and slash payroll by as much as 15 or 20 percent.

The Twins would like to retain some of their free agents — they entered contract negotiations this week with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, for example — and would like to boost their pitching staff. But they also are mindful of the current financial landscape.

"It has been very painful from a cash standpoint," Twins owner Jim Pohlad said. "But that will be in the past. And now we have to figure out to what extent, if any, is that going to reoccur in 2021?