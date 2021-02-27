Twins early spring training games will be easy on the rules

One other big change: Fans will be watching. The Twins sold 2,400 seats, roughly one-fourth the capacity of Hammond Stadium, so they will be playing in front of the public for the first time since last March 11, the day the pandemic was declared.

"I'm so happy. It's going to be so cool," outfielder Jake Cave said. "Even in spring training, just having people cheering for you, it's cool. I know for my fiancée and my daughter, it will be cool for them to come back out to some baseball games. So I'm really excited."

HAPP CLOSER TO RETURN

His mandatory 10 days of isolation nearly over after testing positive for COVID-19, J.A. Happ will take another test Monday, the first step toward being reinstated to the active roster. The veteran lefthander must also undergo a cardiac evaluation to detect any damage done by the virus, and be cleared by an MLB Health and Safety committee, so it could still be a few days before he is in uniform.

Happ exhibited no symptoms of the virus when he reported to camp, and he has remained in contact with head athletic trainer Michael Salazar, so the Twins don't expect any setbacks. And Baldelli doesn't believe missing the first week of workouts will be an obstacle toward preparing the veteran for the start of the season.