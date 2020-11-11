Twins drop Rochester as AAA affiliate, eye St. Paul as replacement

The Twins trained their minor leaguers at CHS Field in St. Paul, and just might continue the relationship. The Saints, who play in the independent American Association, have been talking with the Twins and MLB about an affiliation in recent months and, according to a source with knowledge of those discussions, those talks have been progressing well. In fact, there is a belief that a framework of a deal is in place.

One big hangup: The Saints would have to write an eight-figure check — perhaps as much as $20 million — in order to become an affiliate. There are no indications that their ownership group, which includes Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and comedian/actor Bill Murray, is willing to do that. The Saints have been seeking better terms as talks have continued, with some positive signs.

The $20 million, which would be paid to Minor League Baseball, is based on the valuation of a Class AAA franchise. As the minors are reorganized, some teams will be reclassified. Those moving up a level or two will have to pay. Those moving down will receive money. In the end, it's supposed to balance. Since the Saints would be coming in from independent ball, they would have to pay the most, although the Twins could pitch in.