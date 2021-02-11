Twins done tinkering with team

The Twins' winter shopping spree may be over.

After signing five major league free agents to contracts worth roughly $42 million, Derek Falvey said that "the heavy lifting is done" in restructuring the Twins' roster for the 2021 season. The Twins' president of baseball operations declined to comment on specific players, but it seemed to indicate that the chances of resigning Jake Odorizzi, an All-Star two summers ago, are negligible.

Odorizzi, the 30-year-old righthander who won 22 games and posted a 4.11 ERA in 66 starts with the Twins over the past three seasons, is believed to be seeking a multiyear contract worth in excess of $10 million per season.

Asked whether the Twins, who signed lefthander J.A. Happ to a one-year, $8 million contract in January to help replace Odorizzi and veteran lefthander Rich Hill, have enough starting pitching, Falvey said, "I'm excited about the starting group that we have. I feel like we have some good depth, some young guys coming, guys we're excited about [who] didn't get a chance to see as much last year."

He named Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe in that category, and "we'll have some other conversations about other potential guys as well as nonroster fits and others that will compete. But I feel really good about our pitching right now."