Twins, Dodgers make deal official

FORT MYERS, FLA. -- The Twins will open the 2020 season with a record team payroll. And if certain players have big seasons, incentive clauses could be triggered that would push that payroll significantly higher.

The latest salary to land on the books is that of righthander Kenta Maeda, who was acquired from the Dodgers. Maeda’s base salary is just $3 million, but includes layers upon layers of incentives.

The Twins have to pay him right off the bat because he’s due a $1 million assignment bonus for being traded and a $125,000 signing bonus.

They are getting $10 million from Los Angeles in the deal, which was wrapped up Monday. Reliever Brusdar Graterol, Class AAA outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB draft are going to the Dodgers, with the Twins getting Maeda, the money, and 20-year-old Class A catcher Jair Camargo.

The addition of Maeda pushes the Twins payroll to slightly less than $127 million, according to spotrac.com. But that doesn’t include Michael Pineda’s contract. The veteran pitcher is due $10 million but will receive just $7.9 million after serving the final 39 games -- during which he’s not paid -- of his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic.

That puts the Twins at $134.9 million.