Twins, Cruz talks remain stalled

Cruz hit 41 homers and had 108 RBI in 2019, his first year with the Twins and his age-38 season. At age 38, Ortiz hit .263 with 35 homers and 104 RBI. The next year, Ortiz belted 37 homers and drove in 108 runs. Ortiz made $15 million in 2014 and $16 million in 2015.

Ortiz's age-40 season, in 2016, was his last — and one of his best. He led the AL with 48 doubles, 127 RBI, a .620 slugging percentage and a 1.021 on-base-plus-slugging percentage while earning $16 million.

The Twins would gladly take something close to that in Cruz's age-40 season. The question is what they are willing to pay to see it. Perhaps the sides can agree to a one-year deal with a vesting option and bonuses that could allow him to earn $12 million to $14 million and get to that second year if he's healthy and productive.

Kyle Schwarber had been among the Twins' fallback options, but he took a deal with the Nationals on Saturday. The Twins also could improve elsewhere and rotate current players such as Josh Donaldson and Miguel Sano through the DH spot.