Twins' Cruz hoping to play ball

Nelson Cruz feels as though baseball will be played this season. He's preparing for as much.

"I'm swinging every day, I'm working hard every day," the Twins' designated hitter said. "I know I talked to a few of my teammates, and they're also working out."

The Twins certainly hope to play this season. They're considered World Series contenders by many after the offseason addition of Josh Donaldson to a lineup that featured historic home run power last summer.

But some have doubted the likelihood of America's pastime returning to action in 2020. The players and owners have financial issues to iron out -- how much will players be paid in a shortened season is chief among them. Players continue to seek prorated salaries based on the number of games played. Major League Baseball owners are expected to submit a new proposal to the union Tuesday.

Cruz said players try to stay updated on negotiations. He noted you don't want to be swimming in information, but added it's important to know what is going on. The goal remains the same as always -- to play baseball.