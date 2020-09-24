Twins comfortable but bored in bubble

“We’ll get through it. It’s temporary,” Twins reliever Taylor Rogers said. “This will be something we can tell the grandkids about, that they won’t believe, probably.”

There are plenty of kids around, since players were allowed to bring their families with them. Nearly a dozen Twins players had their children living with them this season, “and you see them down in the breakfast room now,” Rogers said. “I don’t really have a grasp yet of how many families are here.”

The quarantine is strict, but there’s an element of trust, too, Baldelli said. Anyone who leaves confinement won’t be allowed back without isolating for several days, but “I believe everyone is going to be able to leave the hotel with their mask on, to go for a walk, go for a run, try to get some fresh air.”

Then? Go back inside, where players are trying to create an upbeat atmosphere. Josh Donaldson had robes made for each player and coach, complete with names, numbers and the Twins’ logo, for lounging around.

“We’ll probably have some tunes blasting somewhere, too,” Baldelli said, “whether [it] be in my room or a common area where we have food and a TV.”