Twins Buxton sidelined with hip injury

The Twins led Friday night's game after 5 1/2 innings. Kyle Garlick homered in the top of the first inning and Jorge Polanco connected for another solo shot off Tarik Skubal in the top of the second.

After the Twins went ahead 4-0 with two runs in the top of the sixth, Detroit got a three-run home run from Willie Castro in its half of the sixth, off Minnesota relief pitcher Cody Stashak. Shortly thereafter, the rail began to fall and the game was halted for a second time.

Buxton is just the latest in a string of recent injuries, with both infielder Luis Arraez (concussion) and first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist) also on the IL. Third baseman Josh Donaldson and starting first baseman Miguel Sano have also spent time out because of injuries as well. Kepler, outfielder Kyle Garlick and shortstop Andrelton Simmons were sidelined by COVID-19.

"It's been a little frustrating, that's for sure," Garlick said. "Those are a couple of our starters, and then Kirilloff was just starting to get hot. It's tough to see all three of them go down. You can't really take it too lightly."

Baldelli said Buxton's carefree nature took a hit with yet another injury.