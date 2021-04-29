Twins' Buxton hasn't taken outdoor batting practice 'in two years'

"You've got guys hitting behind you, so you can't really take your time and do what you want to in the box. I do all my work in the [indoor] cage," Buxton said during, yes, batting practice Tuesday in Cleveland, which he spent working on his defense. "I've got time in there, and if I want to take a minute to figure out what I want to feel with certain pitches or whatever, I can do that. It works for me. I do my best work in the cage."

That he has that freedom is an example of Rocco Baldelli's trust in his players to determine what works best for them.

"I don't think a cookie-cutter approach to major league players generally makes sense. Different guys, they need different things when they're getting ready to play," Baldelli said. "The adjustments that Buck has made, figuring out subtle things, which pitches to attack, he's made those adjustments over time."

That's why the Twins believe that his Ruthian .938 slugging percentage or the fact that he's had hits in 15 of the 17 games he's appeared in is not simply a hot streak. Nobody expects him to go five-for-five, as he did Wednesday, every day, but it's a reflection of his maturity, at 27, as a hitter.