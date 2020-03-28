Twins bored, just like everybody esle

Taylor Rogers hasn't been home in Colorado during spring for the past 11 years. It's been so long, he joked, that he forgot what March weather was like back home.

It's in the 60s now in Denver, though Rogers, like the rest of the country, has been spending much of his time inside at home. So much so that the Twins closer might just have one of the most color-coded closets in the area. Anything to pass time.

"That's how bored I am," Rogers said.

Major League Baseball is on an indefinite pause due to the spread of the coronavirus, and players are trying their best to keep themselves entertained -- and in shape -- while they await news on when the sport might return.

Rogers has been playing catch with Twins minor leaguer Griffin Jax, who lives nearby, and says the rest of the pitchers on the team are doing the same, sticking to one catch partner and getting in some type of workout.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who has a home gym in the Dominican Republic, streamed one of his workouts live on Instagram, and said he's been trying to be more active on social media so fans and others can have something to look forward to.