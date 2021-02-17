Twins' Arraez willing to play wherever

If it's good enough for Esther and Emma, Luis Arraez figures, it's good enough for him.

His 1- and 3-year-old daughters, Arraez said in a zoom call with reporters, don't care what position he plays. So why should he?

"They believe whatever position Daddy plays and wherever he's happy, they're going to be happy," the Twins' utility man said from Fort Myers, where the Twins open training camp on Friday. "I'm going to be ready for Opening Day wherever the team needs."

Some days, that could be second base, which until last month, when the Twins realigned their defense by adding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, appeared to be his spot for the next several years.

Some days, it might be third base, where Josh Donaldson could require regular reprieves in order to keep his sore calves healthy.

Could be shortstop, though Simmons and Jorge Polanco give the Twins depth there.

First base is a possibility, too, though he only played the position a couple of times when he was a teenager in rookie camp.

And it will certainly be the outfield on a semiregular basis, now that left fielder Eddie Rosario has departed for Cleveland.