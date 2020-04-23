Twins announce staffing, ticket plans

After providing their 1,400 part-time game-day employees partial payment for April, and committing to keeping their full-time staff employed at least through May, the Twins this week are beginning the process of providing financial aid for more than 800 non-Twins employees who work at Target Field.

Workers who staff the concession stands, which are operated by Delaware North Sportservice, those who clean the ballpark, who are employees of Marsden Services, and a variety of other contract workers were informed Monday and Tuesday that they may begin applying for grants from the Target Field Employee Assistance Fund.

“We rely on a lot of great people to create the Target Field experience, and we know a lot of them are hurting due to the suspension of our season,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said. “With this process, we hope to provide a measure of support for those people as we all try to work through this pandemic.”