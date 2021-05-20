Twins, Angels split

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The day after a 1,900-mile flight and a few hours before another 2,400-mile flight, the Minnesota Twins managed to split a doubleheader out in Southern California.

For the team with the worst record in the American League, a split under these circumstances felt like a big win for the Twins.

Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam and José Berríos pitched five solid innings, leading Minnesota over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Thursday night in the second game.

The Angels took the opener 7-1 with a homer and a three-run double from Phil Gosselin.

Trevor Larnach hit his first major league homer and Mitch Garver also homered in Minnesota’s nightcap victory during a makeup doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games.

Last-place Minnesota has lost nine of 12, and the makeup games forced them to fly from Minneapolis to Orange County to Cleveland in a rough two-day span. The Twins had no choice but to embrace a jaunt to the West Coast for 14 innings between two Midwest series.