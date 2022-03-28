Twins add Chris Archer, former All-Star, Rays ace to rotation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins hoped to fill the hole in their starting rotation with someone whose best days are still ahead. But with Opening Day rapidly approaching, they settled for a veteran trying to recapture those once-great days.

Chris Archer, an All-Star righthander as recently as five years ago with the Rays, agreed Monday to a one-year contract that guarantees him $3.5 million.

Archer was once a workhorse for the Rays, pitching more than 190 innings in four straight seasons from 2014-17, but his career has largely been derailed by injuries in the past few seasons.

He missed all of 2020's short season after undergoing surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder, suffered a forearm strain that kept him out for four months last year, then missed the final three weeks with a hip injury. He has pitched only 139 major-league innings in the past three years.

But the Twins, unable to connect on a trade for a younger, more promising starting pitcher, decided they could wait no longer to supplement their starting rotation, which currently includes only Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Dylan Bundy.

Now the Twins must help Archer get his arm into game shape quickly, with Opening Day looming in just 10 days.

If Archer is effective and healthy, he can greatly supplement his $2.75 base salary, with as much as an additional $6 million available in bonuses, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. And a mutual option for 2023 would pay Archer, a nine-year veteran who spent part of 2018 and all of 2019 with the Pirates, a $10 million salary, or a $750,000 buyout if not exercised.

Archer's best seasons were his first three full ones, 2013-15, when he posted ERAs of 3.33 or below each season.

He finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2015, and struck out more than 200 hitters in each season from 2015-17. But wildness has been a career-long battle, too, with a career walk average of 3.7 per nine innings.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Archer, the Twins assigned left-hander Lewis Thorpe outright to Class AAA St. Paul. Thorpe, who is out of options, was placed on waivers last week and went unclaimed.

