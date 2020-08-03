tuesday-leadoff, Tues, 8-4-20

TUESDAY LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: No. 1 Fargo vs. No. 8 Fargo Post 400/No. 9 Mandan winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Williston, 1 p.m.; No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Minot, 7 p.m. Class A Tournament at Valley City: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 4 West Minot Metros, 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Post 2 Jets, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.; No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out games, 10 a.m./1 p.m., semifinals, 4/7 p.m; Class A tournament at Valley City.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out games, 11 a.m./2 p.m., winner’s bracket, 5 p.m. Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Friday, Aug. 7
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 7:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out game 2 p.m., semifinal, 7 p.m. Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 6:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., second championship, 3 p.m., (if necessary). Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 -- Melbourne at Adelaide, 5 a.m. Wednesday
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN -- Changwon NC Dinos at Daejeon Hanwha Eagles, 4:25 a.m. Wednesday
MLB
MBLN --St. Louis at Detroit, noon
ESPN, FSN -- Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
MLBN -- Cleveland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
ESPN -- N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Seeding games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.; Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
TNT -- Seeding games: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m.; Houston vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Eastern Conference qualifying round: Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.; Columbus vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.; Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
NBCSN, NHLN -- Western Conference qualifying round: Arizona vs. Nashville, 1:30 p.m.; Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m.
USA -- Western Conference Qualifiying round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- WTA Palermo, early rounds, 9 a.m.
WNBA
ESPN2 -- Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Connecticut vs. Seattle, 8 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minot native Dagny Knutson had an up and down day as the National Championships of swimming opened at Irvine, Calif. Knutson finished fourth in the 400 freestyle (4:08.80) after qualifying seventh. She scratched in the 200 individual medley as the No. 7 qualifier.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Chuck Carter made sure he'd arrive on time at the World Horseshoe Tournament, currently in progress in Bismarck. So he left his home in Illinois early in May. Then the 49-year-old horseshoe pitcher pedaled 1,500 miles to Bismarck. Carter, who exchanged his truck for a bike 18 years ago, has since pedaled over 400,000 miles in 48 U.S. states and Canada.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Thomas J. Hall, a 1960 St. Mary's Central graduate, has been named head basketball coach at Westside High School in Omaha, Neb. He will also serve as football line coach. Hall was an assistant coach in three sports at Creighton Prep in Omaha previously. He is a graduate of St. Mary's College at Winona, Minn., and earned a master's degree at Creighton University this year.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Green Monster, Fenway Park's legendary left field wall, reaches 37 feet above the ballpark's playing surface.
SPORTS HISTORY
1884 — Pud Galvin pitches the most lopsided baseball no-hitter in major league history as the Buffalo Bisons power past the Detroit Wolverines 18-0.
1945 — Byron Nelson wins his 11th consecutive PGA Tour event, beating Herman Barron by four strokes. Nelson finishes the year with a record for most golf tournament wins (18) in a season.
1984 — Carl Lewis wins the 100-meter dash in 9.99 seconds at the Los Angeles Summer Games. U.S. teammate Sam Graddy wins the silver in 10.19 and Canada’s Ben Johnson gets the bronze with a time of 10.22.
1985 — Tom Seaver, 40, becomes the 17th 300-game winner in major league baseball history with a six-hitter — all singles — as the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-1.
1985 — Rod Carew of the California Angels gets his 3,000th hit in a 6-5 baseball win over the Minnesota Twins, his first major league team.
1996 — Laura Davies shoots a 6-under-par 66 for a two-stroke victory over Nancy Lopez and Karrie Webb in the LPGA du Maurier Classic.
1996 — The Atlanta Olympic Games end with U.S. boxer David Reid’s stunning gold-medal knockout, and the women Dream Team’s romp over Brazil. Reid captures America’s only boxing gold, knocking down Cuban Alfredo Duvergel, while the U.S. women roll to a 111-87 victory behind Lisa Leslie’s 29 points. A record 11,000 athletes from 197 countries make it the biggest Olympics.
2002 — Swimmer Otylia Jedrzejczak of Poland breaks the world record in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, finishing in 2 minutes, 5.78 seconds at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin. She betters the mark of 2:05.81 set by Australian Susan O’Neill in May 2000.
2007 — Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees becomes the youngest player in major league baseball history to hit 500 home runs with a first-inning homer in a 16-8 victory over Kansas City. Rodriguez’s homer came eight days after the slugger celebrated his 32nd birthday, eclipsing Jimmie Foxx (32 years, 338 days).
2011 — Cappie Pondexter scores 15 points to lead the New York Liberty past Chicago 59-49. The Liberty hold the Sky to a WNBA-record one point in the fourth quarter.
2012 — Michael Phelps wins another gold as the United States wins the medley relay at the London Olympics. Phelps leaves the sport with a record 18 golds and 22 medals overall. At these games he wins four golds and two silvers.
2012 — Serena Williams beats Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the Olympic women's singles final to join Steffi Graf as the only women to complete the Golden Slam of tennis — winning the Olympics and the four majors. In a men’s semifinal match, Roger Federer outlasts Juan Martin del Potro in a 19-17 final set and clinches his first Olympic singles medal. Canadian equestrian Ian Millar rides into Olympic history by competing in his 10th games — the most of any athlete.
2013 — Missy Franklin claims her record sixth gold medal on the final day of the world championships in Barcelona, becoming the most successful female swimmer ever at a world meet. Franklin eclipses the record shared by Tracy Caulkins — who won five times in 1978 — and Libby Trickett, who did it in 2007.
