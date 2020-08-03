tuesday-leadoff, Tues, 8-4-20

1996 — The Atlanta Olympic Games end with U.S. boxer David Reid’s stunning gold-medal knockout, and the women Dream Team’s romp over Brazil. Reid captures America’s only boxing gold, knocking down Cuban Alfredo Duvergel, while the U.S. women roll to a 111-87 victory behind Lisa Leslie’s 29 points. A record 11,000 athletes from 197 countries make it the biggest Olympics.

2002 — Swimmer Otylia Jedrzejczak of Poland breaks the world record in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, finishing in 2 minutes, 5.78 seconds at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin. She betters the mark of 2:05.81 set by Australian Susan O’Neill in May 2000.

2007 — Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees becomes the youngest player in major league baseball history to hit 500 home runs with a first-inning homer in a 16-8 victory over Kansas City. Rodriguez’s homer came eight days after the slugger celebrated his 32nd birthday, eclipsing Jimmie Foxx (32 years, 338 days).

2011 — Cappie Pondexter scores 15 points to lead the New York Liberty past Chicago 59-49. The Liberty hold the Sky to a WNBA-record one point in the fourth quarter.