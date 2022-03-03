 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck convoy passes through Bismarck on way to DC

Members of the Kramer family from Denbigh were among the supporters of a truck convoy that stopped at the Stamart Travel Center in east Bismarck on Thursday afternoon. Truck convoys across the country are headed toward the nation's capital to protest coronavirus-related restrictions. "We started in Minot and followed them here, and now we're going to Jamestown. This is amazing, and every town we have gone through there are people waving," said Kolette Kramer, standing with her children, from left, Hazel, 6, Alyssa, 10, and John, 11. Standing behind John is Ryann, 7. The convoy also was planning to stop in Fargo and eventually go on to merge with other convoys with a final destination of Washington, D.C.

 Tom Stromme

Truck convoys across the country are headed toward the nation's capital to protest coronavirus-related restrictions, and one of them passed through Bismarck on Thursday.

The trucks stopped at the Stamart Travel Center in east Bismarck around midday. Members of the Kramer family from Denbigh were among the supporters.

"We started in Minot and followed them here, and now we're going to Jamestown. This is amazing, and every town we have gone through there are people waving," said Kolette Kramer, who brought along her children, Hazel, 6, Ryann, 7, Alyssa, 10, and John, 11.

The convoy also was planning to stop in Fargo and eventually go on to merge with other convoys with a final destination of Washington, D.C.

