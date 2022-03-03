Truck convoy passes through Bismarck on way to DC

Truck convoys across the country are headed toward the nation's capital to protest coronavirus-related restrictions, and one of them passed through Bismarck on Thursday.

The trucks stopped at the Stamart Travel Center in east Bismarck around midday. Members of the Kramer family from Denbigh were among the supporters.

"We started in Minot and followed them here, and now we're going to Jamestown. This is amazing, and every town we have gone through there are people waving," said Kolette Kramer, who brought along her children, Hazel, 6, Ryann, 7, Alyssa, 10, and John, 11.

The convoy also was planning to stop in Fargo and eventually go on to merge with other convoys with a final destination of Washington, D.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.