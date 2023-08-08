Trivia Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Who has hit the longest home run at Target Field in Minneapolis? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Montana couple shoot bear in their living room “It was a hectic morning, I can tell you that,” Seeley said. Documents detail background of fired Bismarck officer; Huff appeal hearing is next week A Bismarck police officer fired for allegedly using excessive force in the beating of a homeless man had a history of losing his temper and fi… Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales Fargo is suing the state of North Dakota over a new law that bans zoning ordinances related to guns and ammunition, continuing a clash over lo… Pipeline to provide Missouri River water to Red River Valley could be done by 2032 FARGO — A pipeline to carry water from the Missouri River to east-central North Dakota and the Red River Valley has a funding commitment from … Storms cause heavy damage north of Hazen, contribute to double-fatal crash near Williston Stormy weather that crossed North Dakota late Tuesday flipped campers and boats in the Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay areas of Lake Sakakawea, cause…