TRIVIA Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Which pitcher holds the Minnesota twins' single-season record for saves? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future STURGIS, S.D. – Jayda Hammer is precisely the type of person that Sturgis Motorcycle Rally managers are targeting as they try to develop the n… Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan reopening under new ownership A well-known Mandan bar is reopening after a two-year hiatus, a change in ownership and a facelift. Dickinson State University considers program and faculty cuts Dickinson State University is moving forward with a major campus reorganization that is to include program cuts and the elimination of some te… Bismarck woman faces child neglect charge A Bismarck woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after her young child was found playing on a skid-steer loader outside an apartment b… Fired Bismarck police officer drops appeal; alleged victim committed to State Hospital Editor’s note: This article contains a graphic image. We are publishing the photo because it illustrates the severity of the injuries involved…