Trivia Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Which player holds the NFL single-season record for rushing yards? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hershey’s to close Dot’s Pretzels flagship facility in Velva The Hershey Co. has decided to close its Velva facility for producing Dot’s Pretzels, a Hershey’s spokesperson announced Tuesday. Bismarck gym employee accused of surreptitiously filming women in tanning booth An employee of Planet Fitness in Bismarck is accused of putting a hidden camera in a tanning booth and capturing video of at least four women … Trump praises Burgum after presidential debate Doug Burgum may not have had a breakthrough moment at the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, but he’s earned the praise of the 202… Bismarck intersection to close for day The intersection of Kites Lane and Prairie Hawk Drive in Bismarck will be closed to through traffic for much of Tuesday for a water line repair. Inmate pleads guilty to committing sex crimes from behind bars A Williston man now imprisoned for attempted murder in a gang-related shooting in Bismarck two years ago has pleaded guilty to committing sex …